Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian hold hands after the couple was slammed for a bizarre photo of him licking her FEET.

After being slammed for a wild photo of him licking her FEET, Kourtney Kardashian holds hands with Travis Barker.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN and Travis Barker were photographed holding hands in a new photo after the couple was chastised for their constant PDA.

Fans were left speechless when the KUWTK star, 42, and Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a wild photo of him licking her feet over the weekend.

On Sunday night, however, Kourtney and Travis were unconcerned about the backlash as they set out on a late-night ride.

The rocker shared a black-and-white photo of them sitting in the vintage car Kourtney gave him for his 46th birthday.

He also captured the E! star behind the wheel of his Buick GNX in another moody shot.

Travis sat in the passenger seat beside Kourtney, who was dressed in a leather jacket with fishnet tights and driving gloves.

Travis made headlines on Saturday when he posted a photo of him kissing the bottom of Kourtney’s foot while they slept in matching pajamas in bed.

He captioned it, “All I want for Christmas,” and Kourtney replied in the comments, “You’ve been extra good.”

It comes after Kourtney gave Travis a steamy kiss while sitting on his lap in matching skeleton onesies just a few weeks ago.

In recent months, the couple has received a lot of backlash for their steamy Instagram posts.

For Travis’ 46th birthday, Kourtney gave him a lap dance in front of their friends last month.

At their friend Simon Huck’s wedding, she was called “embarrassing” for straddling Travis and “half-twerking” on him while he grabbed her butt.

A wedding guest shared a video of Kourtney hugging Travis’ legs while Blink-182’s All The Small Things played in the background.

Kourtney had shared a photo a few weeks before showing off a collection of sex products, including a vibrator, an eye mask, a hand mirror, and a sex book, as well as other bedroom items.

Meanwhile, Travis has shared a video of Kourtney sucking his thumb, as well as photos of the two of them straddling each other and a photo of a soiled bed that appeared to indicate that they’d had sex in it.

When they kissed and cuddled in front of her daughter Penelope, nine, the couple received more backlash for their “inappropriate” PDA.

The trio spun in circles in the video while the song Helicopter played in the background.

Travis was seen grabbing his fiancée and encircling her in an embrace before the video cut off, while Penelope continued spinning.

The child then spun around and saw the couple nuzzling each other’s necks.

[…]

