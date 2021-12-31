Travis Barker and Their Kids in Kourtney Kardashian’s Family Christmas Portrait

As seen in new photos, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s families got together to celebrate Christmas in style.

This holiday season, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are feeling the love.

With new photos of their blended family, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed how she and Travis spent Christmas Eve.

Kourtney sits with Atiana de la Hoya, Alabama Barker, and Penelope Disick in the photos, with Travis and son Landon Barker in the background.

She captioned the carousel, “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Another photo shows Kourtney with her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner in front of a Christmas tree.

Penelope and Travis appear to be playing a game near Grandma MJ in one adorable shot.

Even Santa got in on the action, with Kourtney sitting on his lap and flashing her best smile for the camera.

“Everyday is Christmas with all of you,” Travis said of the photos, to which Kourtney replied, “we are so blessed.”

Alabama expressed her love for Travis and Kourt, while Atiana commented, “cutest.”

Kourtney and Travis began dating last year and announced their engagement in October.

It’s safe to assume that their children will be involved in the wedding.

“Both of Travis’ kids love Kourt and are so happy to see their dad in love,” a source told E! News in May.

For everyone, it’s been a perfect match.”

Check out the photos below to see the blended family!

The Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations on Christmas Eve.

Travis and Penelope played checkers with Kourtney and MJ, who kept an eye on them.

Alabama’s 16th birthday is on December 16th.

Kourtney and Travis surprised her on the 24th with balloons spelling out BAMA 16.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!” her father wrote in the caption.

Travis was seen in a TikTok video with Kourtney and Penelope, which was shared on the mother and daughter’s joint account.

“So happy for you guys,” Travis’s daughter Alabama captioned a photo of Blink-182 drummer Travis and Kourtney celebrating their engagement.

“I adore both of you!”

Landon Barker, Travis’s 17-year-old son, joined his father and Kourtney for some Halloween fun…

