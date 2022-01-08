Travis Barker has been chastised for posting a birthday tribute to his daughter Alabama on the WRONG DAY, with fans shocked at the teen’s age.

TRAVIS Barker has been chastised for sending a happy birthday message to his daughter Alabama two weeks late, ostensibly due to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

Alabama, the Blink-182 singer’s teen daughter, has stunned fans with how mature she appears despite only turning 16 last month.

Travis, 46, used Instagram on Friday to wish his daughter a belated happy birthday.

The drummer and his teen were both dressed in all black in front of a Christmas tree in the photo.

Alabama wore a jet black ’80s-style dress with pointed toe heels and leaned away from her father as he reached out to her.

Her long blonde hair was curled into waves, and she flaunted her perfect makeup and acrylic nails.

As the scene was littered with Christmas presents wrapped in black paper with red and white ribbons, Travis locked his gaze on his daughter.

“Happy Birthday I love you so much @alabamaluellabarker,” the rocker wrote in the caption.

Fans were irritated, however, because Alabama’s birthday was two weeks earlier, on December 24th.

“Wasn’t her birthday December 24th?” one fan asked, using the skull emoji.

Another concurred, “It’s just odd that he said happy birthday when her birthday was a month ago lmao.”

“Wasn’t her birthday on the 24th of December?” another wondered, while a fourth reasoned, “I swear, I thought her birthday was last month.”

Others, on the other hand, were taken aback by how mature Alabama appeared in the photo, with many people stunned that she was only 16 years old.

“16? how tf?” one wrote, surprised emoji included.

“She’s 16? Wtf, I’m 28 and I look like her daughter,” one joked.

“Imagine being 16 and looking like this? I was still wearing Abercrombie and braces,” a third recalled.

“She doesn’t look 16?!? but happy birthday,” one person commented, while another exclaimed, “Omg she’s only 16.”

Alabama has sparked debate among fans who believe she has acted “too mature” on social media in the past.

Alabama enraged her fans when she posed in front of a mirror wearing a tiny terrycloth romper with buttons and short sleeves in a TikTok video at the beginning of December.

Her blonde hair was curly, and she wore full-on glam makeup.

Alabama pointed her acrylic nails at the camera while mouthing the lyrics to Drake’s song Girls Want Girls.

Many of her fans rushed to the comments section to compliment her on how “pretty” she appeared in the short video.

Others, on the other hand, were concerned that the child star was…

