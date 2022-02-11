Travis Barker in Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Emo Girl’ Music Video Is Unrecognizable Without His Face Tattoos

Travis Barker in Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Emo Girl’ Music Video Looks Unrecognizable Without His Face Tattoos

Travis Barker’s face tattoos were completely covered up for his cameo in Machine Gun Kelly’s “Emo Girl” music video, and he looks entirely different without them.

The 46-year-old drummer, who plays a teacher in the film’s opening scene, did a complete 180 in terms of style.

He wore an oh-so-professional turtleneck instead of his usual graphic tees and studded leather jacket, a silver shaggy wig on his normally shaved head, and, most noticeably, a lot of concealer to cover up his ink.

The Blink 182 frontman usually has a “blessed” tattoo under his left eye, prayer hands on the side of his temple, “in God’s hands” on his chin, a mini anchor, and a Virgin Mary tattoo on his head.

Fans were taken aback by the complete transformation, with many taking to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

Barker appeared to be unrecognizable due to the lack of ink and the addition of hair.

“OMFG TRAVIS WITH HAIR,” one user wrote, while another joked, “Travis out here looking like Steve Jobs,” and still another added, “Travis the grey wig honestly is a whole vibe.”

Barker may have used the KVD Vegan Beauty’s Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm to make his ink disappear.

The drummer allowed his daughter Alabama to use the full coverage product to cover up his face tattoos in March 2021.

While Barker has hidden his tattoos on these two occasions, the founder of Barker Wellness shows no signs of slowing down.

In fact, the father of two recently got a barbed wire tattoo on his knee, and it was done at the dentist’s office.

In January, he took to Instagram to show off his amazing time management skills by getting tattoos while getting his teeth cleaned.

The rocker had a “Born With Horns” tattoo with Kelly, 31, five months before.

The tattoo was originally done to represent the title of their upcoming album.

Unfortunately, the meaning of the tattoo has changed since the singer of “Bloody Valentine” decided to rename their album “Mainstream Sellout.”

