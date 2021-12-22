Travis Barker is kept close to Kourtney Kardashian’s heart with new bling.

The stunning ring that Kourtney Kardashian wears on her Travis Barker isn’t the only piece of bling she has.

On December, the founder of Poosh took to Instagram Stories to share his thoughts.

21 to flaunt the newest piece of jewelry that keeps her fiancé close to her heart: a silver necklace with the Blink-182 drummer’s initials engraved on it.

Kourtney shared a photo of herself wearing the new necklace with her 150 million Instagram followers, which included a studded lowercase “t” and a smooth-silver “b” pendant.

In her sweet selfie, she drew a pink heart around her new jewels for added emphasis.

Kourtney had just hours before reposted Travis’ Instagram Story, which featured his “favorite tattoo” from his “favorite tattoo artist.” (In case you missed it, Kourtney got those three magic words, “I love you,” tattooed on his arm in May of this year.)

Kourtney’s latest Instagram post, in which she flaunts her new bling, comes just four days after she and Travis enjoyed a blended family vacation to the Happiest Place on Earth.

Kourtney’s youngest son, Reign, 7, and Travis’ son, Landon, 18, joined them for the Disneyland adventure.

“The happiest place on Earth, in the rain, at Christmas time,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned a few magical photos from their trip on Instagram on December 17.

As readers may recall, when Travis proposed to Kourtney during a romantic proposal in October, he gave her a huge sparkler.

