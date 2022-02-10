Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable in Machine Gun Kelly’s New Music Video Without His Face Tattoos

In Machine Gun Kelly’s New Music Video, Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Face Tattoos

In Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith’s music video for “Emo Girl,” Travis Barker sports a new look.

Travis Barker’s new look has us “Feeling This.”

In Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith’s latest music video for “Emo Girl,” the Blink-182 drummer looks almost unrecognizable.

In February, the project was finished and released.

9 and, let’s be honest, our jaws dropped when we saw Travis in the first scene.

While portraying a school teacher, the 46-year-old drummer wore a gray wig, nerdy glasses, a sweater vest, and a turtleneck.

His famous face tattoos are conspicuously missing.

Travis begins the video by welcoming a group of students to what appears to be a modern museum.

“All right, kids,” he said, “we’re going on a field trip today,” and boy, are we in for a wild ride!

Machine Gun Kelly and Willow’s incredible talent, emo makeup, and grungy style are exposed to the class of students once they enter.

Travis used Instagram to commemorate the historic moment by posting a clip from the film’s opening scene.

“Who’s up for a field trip?” he enquired.

According to the chatter in the comments section, his fans and followers are adoring his new look.

“Travis the gray wig honestly is a whole vibe,” one supporter said, while another added, “I don’t want to like it but I kinda almost sorta do…”

“Looks WAY cooler than any field trip I remember as a kid,” another user commented.

In February of this year,

On his Instagram Story, MGK posted the look to his own page.

He shared a photo of him and Travis on a FaceTime call, with Travis dressed as a nerd.

“Got my favorite teacher in @travisbarker’s emo girl video,” he wrote.

While this bookworm look may be unfamiliar territory for Travis, collaborating with Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, is far from unusual.

The two tattooed rock stars have been friends for a long time and have previously collaborated in the music industry, not only on double dates with their fiancés, Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox.

On MGK’s upcoming sixth studio album, Travis will serve as the record’s executive producer.

Last month, MGK had to break the news to Travis that the upcoming album’s name would be changed from Born with…

