Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiance, has covered his tattoos to play a nerdy teacher in a music video.

In the music video for Machine Gun Kelly’s new song, Emo Girl, Travis Barker appears to be completely transformed.

As he covered up his hundreds of tattoos, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiance, 46, looked worlds away from his usual rocker appearance.

Travis appeared in the video wearing a knitted sweater vest, a brown turtleneck, and large glasses at the start.

The Blink-182 drummer opted for a gray wig rather than his usual shaved head look.

“Alright kids,” he said as he stood in front of a group of children.

“We’re going on a field trip today.”

The crowd erupted in applause, and the rocker led them into a museum, where MGK and Willow performed “Emo Girl.”

Travis returned to his usual rocker self at the end of the video, while the elementary school students had all turned into emos.

The second single from MGK’s sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout, is Emo Girl.

Travis may have made a cameo in MGK’s music video, but he’ll be the focus of the Kardashians’ new Hulu reality show.

Kourtney and her man, who got engaged in October, will be prominently featured on the show, according to The Sun, while her ex Scott Disick will “rarely appear on camera.”

This month, Hulu released the first trailer for the highly anticipated series, and the first episode will premiere on April 14.

“Kourtney and Travis have been filming a lot for the new show, and now that they’re planning the wedding, their relationship will take center stage,” a source told The Sun exclusively.

“They’re obviously in love, but it appears Travis is also fully committed to making the most of the benefits that come with dating a Kardashian; it can’t hurt his career.”

“They’ve shot together, with the family, and in a studio on his own.

“However, Scott is essentially a ghost right now, and he won’t be featured as much as he was on the old show.”

Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is essentially “nonexistent,” as they only co-parent their three children, and sources claim Scott demanded a large salary for his minor role on the show.

Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, are the children of the 38-year-old and Kourtney, 42, who dated for nearly a decade.

