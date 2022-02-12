Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, posts rare throwback photos of daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18 years old.

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, shares rare throwback photos of daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18.

TRAVIS Barker shared rare throwback photos of his children Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, as small children.

The musician, who is currently planning his wedding to Kourtney Kardashian, also shared an old photo of his 22-year-old stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Travis shared a cute Flashback Friday photo of his daughter Alabama and son Landon when they were younger earlier this week.

The picture shows the couple outside in their neighborhood, walking their small dog in the sunshine.

For a brief moment, the brother and sister paused to engage in a staring contest.

Alabama was dressed in leggings and a sweatshirt, while Landon was dressed in pants and a long sleeve.

With Landon’s head completely shaved and Alabama’s long and bright pink hair, the two had diametrically opposed hairstyles.

Kourtney has Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex Scott Disick, while Travis has Alabama, Landon, and stepdaughter Atiana with ex Shanna.

The lovebirds have been spending a lot of time together recently in preparation for their upcoming wedding.

The couple’s extravagant wedding plans have reportedly been revealed, and one thing they’ve agreed on is that their children should be “involved.”

The “most important element” of the upcoming affair, according to Life and Style, is having the entire family participate in the wedding ceremony.

“The day will be about their families blending together,” an insider said.

Kourtney and Travis “want to get married as soon as possible,” according to the source, with the mother of three willing to “change her plans and modify her expectations” rather than wait any longer.

The insider stated, “She wants to be his wife.”

“They’re making plans for the future, and they want to get started right away!”

Because she and Travis want as many of their friends and family members to be able to attend, they’ve decided to hold the ceremony somewhere close but meaningful: Montecito.

In a romantic gesture on the beach in October, the Blink-182 drummer proposed to the reality star, surrounded by roses, candles, and their families.

“[Kourtney] is picturing exchanging vows on the beach, surrounded by red roses and candles, similar to their engagement,” the source said.

“She’s speaking with Mindy Weiss, an event planner, and Jeff Leatham, a florist, with whom she and Travis have collaborated on numerous occasions to bring their romantic vision to life.”

When the couple returned to the spot where they proposed in December, a few weeks ago, they showed how much they love that Montecito beach.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.