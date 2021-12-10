Travis Barker shares a sweet letter from fiancée Kourtney Kardashian for their ‘first Christmas together as fiances.’

Travis Barker shares a sweet letter from his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian for their ‘first Christmas together as fiances.’

TRAVIS Barker shared a sweet letter from fiancée Kourtney Kardashian for their “first Christmas as fiances.”

After dating for less than a year, the couple got engaged in October.

Travis, 46, shared a photo of a Christmas tree with white lights and a letter from Kourtney, 42, on his Instagram Story on Thursday.

“Our first Christmas since we’ve been fianced,” the handwritten letter read.

Travis tagged the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s Instagram account and added a red heart emoji to the note, which Kourtney signed.

In October, Travis proposed to Kourtney on the beach in Montecito, surrounded by rose bouquets and candles.

Kourtney and Travis haven’t been shy about displaying their love for one another, and the couple is frequently chastised for their PDA.

The Blink-182 frontman recently shared a photo of the two kissing while wearing matching black skeleton onesies.

In a raunchy photo that he shared on Tuesday evening, the Poosh founder sat on the drummer’s lap and wrapped her arms around him.

Travis’ 46th birthday was last month, and Kourtney surprised him with a lap dance in front of his friends.

At their friend Simon Huck’s wedding, she straddled Travis and “half-twerked” on him as he grabbed her butt. Fans called her “embarrassing.”

A wedding guest posted a video of Kourtney hugging Travis’ legs while Blink-182’s All The Small Things played in the background.

The KUWTK alum had previously shared a photo of a sex collection that included a vibrator, an eye mask, a hand mirror, and a sex book, among other items for the bedroom.

Meanwhile, Travis previously shared a video of Kourtney sucking his thumb, as well as photos of the two of them straddling each other and a photo of a soiled bed, which appeared to indicate that they’d had sex in it.

When they kissed and cuddled in front of her daughter Penelope, nine, the couple received more backlash for their “inappropriate” PDA.

The trio spun around in circles while Helicopter played in the background in a TikTok video.

Travis could be seen grabbing his fiancée and encircling her in an embrace as Penelope continued spinning before the video cut off.

The child then spun around and noticed the couple nuzzling each other’s necks.

In addition to Penelope, Kourtney has two sons with ex-husband Scott Disick, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6.

Meanwhile, Travis and ex-wife Shanna Moakler have a son Landon, 18, and a daughter Alabama, 16.