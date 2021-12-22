Travis Barker Shows Off His “Favorite Tattoo,” Which Is Involved With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker Reveals His “Favorite Tattoo,” Which Has A Kourtney Kardashian Connection

Travis Barker has over 100 tattoos, but his favorite was added recently by an inexperienced tattoo artist.

The Blink-182 drummer revealed in an Instagram Story on Tuesday that his favorite tattoo from his favorite tattoo artist is the “I love you” tattoo inked on him by none other than his fiancee, Kourtney Kardashian.

In addition, Barker’s Story included a YouTube link to a 15-second video of Kourtney putting her tattooing skills to the test on the rock star’s right forearm, which she inked back in May.

Kourtney shared five photos of the process on Instagram at the time.

“I tattoo,” she wrote as a caption.

Kardashian’s adoration for Barker is palpable.

Barker also got Kourtney’s name tattooed on his chest in April, in addition to the “I love you” tattoo.

It wasn’t by chance that the tattoo was placed close to his heart.

Then there’s the tattoo he got in October to cover up a tattoo honoring his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

On his bicep, he has a tattoo of Kourtney’s lips and a black scorpion.

“Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardashian,” famous tattoo artist Scott Campbell captioned a photo of the completed artwork on Instagram.

“Congratulations, you two,” Barker said the same month when he proposed to Kardashian.

While Barker, Kardashian, and their legions of fans gushed over how they express their love for one another, not everyone was impressed.

Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) shared a post.

Barker responded to a commenter who called his tattoos “ridiculous” earlier this month. The 46-year-old drummer had posted a shirtless photo of himself showing off his body art, which prompted someone to say, “The tattoos really look ridiculous, Travis.”

You’ll come to regret it as you get older.”

“When I’m older, I’m probably gonna hang out with other badass tattooed dudes and generally look awesome,” Barker wrote back, quickly shutting down the commenter.

What are you going to do when you resemble every other senior citizen?”

