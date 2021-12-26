Travis Barker’s children: How many does the singer have?

Travis Barker’s children: How many is the singer’s brood?

Travis Barker is best known as the superstar drummer of Blink-182 to his legions of fans all over the world.

But behind closed doors, the 46-year-old rockstar is known as Landon’s and Alabama’s father.

In October 2003, Travis and ex-wife Shanna Moakler welcomed their son Landon Asher into the world.

Landon, who is now 18 years old, hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a musician.

He released his first single, Holiday, in November 2020.

Landon also starred in the film Downfalls High, directed by Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun.

Landon shared a photo of himself and Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, on Christmas Day 2021.

Due to Covid-19, the Kardashians’ annual Christmas Eve party was reduced to just family members this year.

Alabama was born in 2005 to Travis and Shanna as their second child.

The 16-year-old appears to have done some modeling and has a popular YouTube channel, according to her social media accounts.

She also uses Instagram to express her admiration for her famous father.

“Dad, I love you so much, thank you for everything you do for me in my life,” she wrote on his 45th birthday in November 2020.

You’ve been by my side through it all.

“It’s so inspiring how passionate you are about what you do, how willing you are to go above and beyond for me and my siblings, and so many other things,” Alabama continued.

“You are the greatest blessing I have ever received.”

I’m not sure what I’d do if you weren’t there.

Our father-daughter bond will be unbreakable for the rest of our lives.”

On December 24, 2021, Alabama celebrated her Sweet 16th birthday.

Travis and his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, spent the day with the birthday girl, showering her with gifts and spending quality time together as a family.

Their home was festooned with large silver balloons spelling out “BAMA 16,” and Travis and Kourtney both posted photos of Alabama to their social media accounts.

On their California property, Kourtney gave Alabama a diamond anklet and the family went sledding in fake snow.

Kris Jenner also gifted the 16-year-old with a pair of Bottega Veneta white boots.

Kourtney confirmed her relationship with Travis by sharing a sweet photo of the couple holding hands on February 17, 2021.

According to ET, the couple announced their engagement in October 2021, with the proposal taking place at sunset on the beach in Montecito.

She has three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Mason, who is 12, Penelope, who is nine, and Reign, who is seven, are her children.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.