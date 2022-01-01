Travis Barker’s fans are ‘feeling nostalgic’ as they watch him drum with Avril Lavigne on New Year’s Eve, despite the fact that his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian is nowhere to be found.

On New Year’s Rockin Eve, Avril, 37, performed her hit song Sk8er Boi.

Avril sang the lyrics while Travis, 46, played the drums.

Despite the fact that Kourtney is engaged to the Blink-182 drummer, she did not appear in the crowd.

On her social media accounts, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has not promoted his performance.

With their steamy PDA-filled snaps, the two had previously lusted over each other.

The alternative rocker posted a sultry close-up photo of his future wife on social media.

She was dressed in a leather jacket, a white T-shirt, and a silver heart necklace as she sat across from him in a restaurant.

With three tongue-out emojis, he captioned the photo.

Viewers shared their reactions to the hard rocking performance on social media.

“Avril Lavigne slaying like it’s 2005,” remarked one nostalgic viewer.

“Be right back,” said another reminiscing viewer.

As I listen to Avril Lavigne and watch Travis Barker, I feel like I’m back in middle school.”

“I’m sorry, but I just saw Avril perform skater boy with guest drummer Travis Barker what year is this?” said a third viewer.

“I don’t know what year we’re about to usher in, but I’m pretty sure it’s not 2020 or 2021, and that’s fine with me,” a fourth person said.

“It feels like it’s 2003 again, and I’m not complaining,” one commenter said.

“Does Gen Z have any idea what’s going on?” you might wonder.

Mason, 12, and Reign, seven, as well as daughter Penelope, nine, are the children of Kourtney and her ex-husband Scott Disick, 38.

Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17, are her fiancé’s children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46.

Using snow brought in from their Calabasas home, the engaged couple transformed their Los Angeles mansion into a winter wonderland.

They were celebrating his daughter’s birthday by sledding down the snow.

Alabama, who had just turned 16, enjoyed playing in the snow.

Kourtney screamed with joy and a big smile on her face.

“He was supposed to hop on the back @travisbarker,” she wrote alongside the photograph.

As she neared the bottom, Kourtney exclaimed, “That was terrific, that was perfect.”

“That’s better @travisbarker,” the television personality wrote.

As they perched on the stairwell, the E! star shared a photo of herself with daughter Penelope and soon-to-be stepdaughter Alabama.

