Travis Barker’s Favorite Dad Moments: Photos

Travis Barker’s Favorite Father Moments: Photos

Travis Barker’s time with his children! The Blink-182 drummer became a father in 2003 and has been flaunting his sweet relationship with his children ever since.

When their son Landon was born, the rocker was married to Shanna Moakler, and their daughter Alabama was born in 2005.

From her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya, the California native also served as a stepfather to the former pageant queen’s daughter, Atiana.

Following the breakup of Barker and Moakler, the Grammy nominee has maintained his friendship with Atiana.

Since their relationship became public in February 2021, he’s even posed with Barker’s fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis was “very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while,” according to a source who told Us Weekly exclusively the previous month.

“They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot,” the source said, adding that their kids are “very close.”

Kourtney and Travis spent a lot of time together because of their children’s friendship.

Since becoming an official Instagram user, Barker has shared photos of himself bonding with the Poosh creator’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom he shares with Scott Disick.

Kardashian’s daughter received a personalized pink drum set from Barker in July.

“You can’t be pushy,” he told Nylon at the time. “But you’re like, ‘Oh, do you want to learn to play something?’ And she’s always bright-eyed and like, ‘Yes, like I’m so excited to learn how to play,'” he said.

“So she picked up on it right away, like right away.

Not on a weekly basis, as in, ‘OK, Penelope, we have to do lessons today.’ But when she wants to learn something new, I enjoy being there to fill that creative space in her head.

I believe she will simply record something in the studio next.”

In October 2021, Barker proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum on a beach with candles and roses.

At the time, the bride-to-be wrote on Instagram, “Forever.”

“I kept waking up in the middle of the night, convinced it was all a nightmare.”

Scroll down to see some of Barker’s favorite photos of his kids over the years, from Halloween costumes to holiday celebrations.

