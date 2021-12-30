Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Lingerie in Travis Barker’s Romantic Getaway, ‘A Night Away’

On Thursday, December 30, Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of the lingerie she packed for her and fiancé Travis Barker’s romantic getaway to Montecito, California — and it’s both edgy and sexy.

On Instagram, the 42-year-old reality star captioned a gallery of photos “A night away,” showcasing what appear to be some memorable moments from their quick trip, including a beach at sunset, a large bowl of spaghetti from Tre Lune Ristorante, and, of course, the lingerie.

The red and black nightdress with handprints on the chest, which was photographed on the bed, has a feather-trim hemline.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum hasn’t revealed the name of the lingerie brand, but you can bet that fashionistas on the internet will figure it out as soon as possible.

Kardashian’s 157 million Instagram followers couldn’t help themselves from commenting on the tiny dress.

“Waiting to see you in red and black lingerie, please,” one person said.

Another person commented, “I really like the lingerie piece.”

This week, the couple visited Montecito and documented their trip on Instagram Stories.

While they were there, they went to the beach at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel, where Barker proposed in October.

On October 15, the Blink 182 drummer proposed to his girlfriend on the beach, surrounded by hundreds of red roses.

He proposed with a 15-carat oval-shaped diamond.

According to Us, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, estimated the engagement’s “value to be a cool (dollar)1 million” at the time.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged less than a year after making their relationship public.

According to Us Weekly, the longtime friends became an item in January.

“They’ve been friends for years and have been dating for a few months,” a source told Us at the time.

“Travis has always had a thing for Kourtney.”

The couple hasn’t said when they plan to marry, but the musician hinted that it might be soon after their wedding.

