Travis Scott and Daughter Stormi’s Latest Play Date Is an Adorable Slam Dunk

Like father, like daughter.

Travis Scott and his baby girl Stormi are spending some quality time at home and shooting some hoops.

The 27-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper posted a video of himself and his daughter during their play date, where the two-year-old can be seen following in her father’s footsteps trying to pick up her own basketball and try to shoot it in the hoop.

Meanwhile, Stormi’s mom Kylie Jenner has been sharing her tips for people at home practicing social distancing.

Last week, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share how she’s been keeping busy at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Since the beauty mogul kept her pregnancy under wraps and “didn’t leave the house” for some time, she’s sharing what she did then to keep herself occupied.

“I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair,” she said.

The KUWTK star also urged her 166 million followers to “please stay inside” after Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams asked influencers, including Jenner, to help young people understand the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The coronavirus is a real thing,” she said on Instagram Stories. “I listened to the Surgeon General this morning….Even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me.”

She added, “Practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home [and] get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be affecting other people. It’s serious, and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this—since there’s not a cure right now. Nobody is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this.”

Most recently, Kim Kardashian also shared that she and her sisters are all practicing social distancing.

“I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined,” Kim wrote to her fans. “It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.”

The KKW Beauty founder continued, “PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart”

As for Khloe Kardashian, a source shared with E! News that Tristan Thompson has been “seeing True a lot” and “taking advantage of the unexpected time off to be with the family.”

Earlier this month, the NBA suspended the 2020 season after its first player tested positive for coronavirus.

“He is spending more time with Khloe and True than he does during the season,” the source continued. “It’s been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True. There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly over at Khloe’s house and stays in contact with them when he’s not. They are not back together. They are co-parenting and giving True an opportunity to have both parents in her life at the same time.”