Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have a second child.

Kylie Jenner Welcomes Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner, of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has given birth to her first child.

2 on Wednesday, February 2nd, with Travis Scott.

On Sunday, February 6, the new mom captioned a photo of her baby’s hand in her own, ” 2222.”

The reality star’s pregnancy with her second child was confirmed by Us Weekly in August, and she debuted her baby bump on Instagram the following month.

Kendall Jenner, 25, told Jimmy Fallon in September that she was “not surprised” by her sister’s pregnancy news.

During her appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, the 818 Tequila founder recalled, “She called me, and I answered the phone, and she just had her little sonogram — a picture of her sonogram.”

“I had the feeling it might happen soon.”

I was ecstatic.

It was thrilling.

It’s just a gift.”

Although she told Vogue in March 2018 that her bond with Stormi is extra special, the Los Angeles native added that she considers herself a “fun aunt” to her many nieces and nephews.

In February 2018, Kylie and Scott, 30, welcomed their now-3-year-old son, and Kendall described the occasion as “a different [kind of]exciting” than the births of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian’s children.

Kendall told the magazine at the time, “She’s my baby sister who I grew up with.”

“We all grew up in pairs: Kourtney and Kim grew up together, Rob [Kardashian] and Khloé grew up together, Brandon [Jenner] and Brody [Jenner] grew up together, Burton [Jenner] and Casey [Jenner] grew up together, and Kylie and I grew up together.”

Kylie confirmed that she and Scott had broken up a year after Stormi’s arrival.

According to a source who spoke exclusively to Us in August, the on-again, off-again couple is still coparenting and has an “unconventional” relationship.

The insider explained at the time, “It really works for both of them.”

“All of the previous fighting has simmered.”

Another source told Us in May that the couple “doesn’t put a label” on their relationship, adding, “They’ve been like this for years.”

Travis will be at all of Stormi’s holidays and events, but he and Kylie don’t refer to each other as boyfriend and girlfriend.

They have no expectations of each other.

There are no expectations in their relationship; it’s always been that way.”

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get access to all of our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews!

Kylie Jenner Gives Birth, Welcomes 2nd Baby With Travis Scott