Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Have Revealed the Name of Their Newborn Son

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Share the Name of Their Newborn Son

The name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son has been revealed.

Wolf is the name that the 24-year-old makeup mogul and the 30-year-old rapper have chosen for their son.

Jenner announced the name in an Instagram Story on Friday.

She captioned the photo with “Wolf Webster” and a heart emoji.

Jacques Webster is Scott’s full name.

Jenner announced on Instagram that she and Scott had welcomed their second child in February.

Stormi, their 4-year-old daughter, is already theirs.

Jenner’s birth announcement featured a sweet black-and-white photo of Stormi holding the baby’s hand, and her rep later confirmed to ET that Jenner had given birth to a boy.

“Kylie and Travis are overjoyed since the arrival of their baby boy,” a source told ET.

They’ve wanted to expand their family and give Stormi a sibling for a long time, and they’re overjoyed.

They both felt completely prepared for this, especially now that they know what to expect.

Stormi is ecstatic to be a big sister and is eager to assist Kylie with her mothering and parenting responsibilities.

“The entire family is ecstatic and happy for them.”

Stormi celebrates her birthday just one day before her baby brother.

On February 4th, she turned four.

Jenner posted a photo of herself hugging her famous parents on January 1, and it went viral.

“Our baby is four years old. Happy birthday to the girl who changed my life,” she wrote.

Following Scott’s tragic Astroworld Festival incident, which left ten concertgoers dead and hundreds injured, Jenner’s 37-year-old sister, Khloe Kardashian, clarified that Jenner and Scott were “very much still a couple” in December.

