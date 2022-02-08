Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner ‘picked their baby son’s name together,’ and they plan to reveal it to fans ‘within a few days.’

According to People, KYLIE Jenner and Travis Scott collaborated on naming their son and plan to reveal it to the public “within a few days.”

On February 6, four days after his birth, the makeup mogul announced the birth of her second child.

On Instagram, Kylie revealed the exciting news with a black-and-white photo of the baby grasping big sister Stormi’s finger.

“2222,” she wrote in the caption.

The billionaire has remained tight-lipped about her baby’s identity, including its name.

According to a source close to the situation, it won’t be long before they share that information as well.

“[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together,” the source said, adding that “in a few days,” they’ll tell the world.

Before she makes the name official, Kylie “wants to make sure she loves it.”

Fans are speculating on the baby’s name because Kylie hasn’t revealed it yet.

Kylie’s birth announcement drew a large crowd of family and friends to celebrate her baby’s arrival.

Fans quickly noticed a pattern among Kylie’s close friends: they all seemed to mention the name “Angel” in their comments.

“Angel Pie,” Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, said.

“Angel Baby,” her BFF penned.

Kylie’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, commented with a blue heart and an angel emoji.

Fans speculated that it was a subtle big reveal.

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians speculated that Kylie’s mother, other family members, and friends would reveal the baby’s name.

“It appears that the baby’s name is Angel,” one fan wrote, citing comments from close friends and Kylie Jenner’s own family.

“Is the name Angel?” said another.

“Mason changed his TikTok like two weeks ago to Angel,” a third commenter said.

“It smells like Kylie Jenner’s baby is named Angel,” another fan said.

“I don’t have any proof, and I don’t have any doubts.”

“Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child on an angel number day (2222) is the most Kylie Jenner thing ever,” one commenter said.

“Why do I get the impression Kylie Jenner asked her doctor to induce her so she could have her baby on February 2nd?” another commentator wondered.

“And Stormi’s birthday is January 2nd! That’s crazy!”

Fans speculated that she may have hinted at her name in a Travis music video from 2018.

Fans believe the baby’s name is Angel, as seen in the video for the song Stop Trying To Be God.

In the bizarre video, which was released in August 2018, Kylie appeared as an angel comforting Travis while God extinguished the flames.

She was surrounded by a golden glow that held her…

