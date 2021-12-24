Travis Scott gives 2K gifts to children in Houston following the Astroworld tragedy, while Kylie Jenner and he remain out of the spotlight.

After the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott gave 2,000 gifts to children in Houston.

The 30-year-old is giving the gifts while staying out of the public eye with Kylie Jenner.

Travis and his Cactus Jack Foundation will give toys to more than 2,000 children from low-income families in Houston, according to TMZ.

The presents will be distributed across six Houston Housing Authority complexes throughout the city, according to a source, and will arrive before Christmas Day.

A toy drive was also promoted on the Cactus Jack Foundation’s Instagram account.

The foundation also shared photos of tables full of fun gifts for the kids alongside a sign for the toy drive.

“The Cactus Jack Foundation’s Second Annual Toy Drive is now open,” the caption read.

“There will be one toy per child, first come, first served.”

Locals lined up to take toys from the tables, according to another Instagram post.

The toy drive was held months after Travis’ performance at the Astroworld festival left ten people dead and hundreds injured.

At around 9.15 p.m., the crowd began to “compress towards the front of the stage,” causing panic, according to Texas officials.

At 9:38 p.m., a “mass casualty incident” was declared.

Travis also played for over 30 minutes after the mass casualty announcement, according to reports.

Travis apologized on social media the day after the tragedy in November.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what happened last night,” he said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who were affected by the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

“The Houston Police Department has my full support as they continue to investigate the tragic loss of life.

I’m committed to collaborating with the Houston community to help families in need heal and thrive.

“Thank you to Houston Police Department, Houston Fire Department, and NRG Park for their quick response and assistance.

“I adore everyone.”

Travis then took to Instagram, crying and saying he was “devastated” by what had happened.

“I could never imagine anything like this happening,” he said once more.

Since the tragedy, Travis and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 24, have kept low profiles.

After the multiple fatality event, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has reportedly been “hiding out away” in her mansion and has been quiet on social media. She is expecting her second child with Travis.

Kylie has been working on a new family home closer to mom Kris and sister Kendall while staying off of social media.