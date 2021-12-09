Travis Scott Gives First Interview Since Astroworld Disaster, Claims He Had No Idea Fans Were Outraged

Following the tragedy at Astroworld, Travis Scott has spoken out.

The 30-year-old rapper denied knowledge of people in distress during his set at the Houston music festival in a nearly hour-long interview published on Thursday.

Following what Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena described as a “chaotic event,” ten people died.

Scott told Charlamagne tha God, “I didn’t figure out exactly what happened until minutes before the press conference.”

“You just kind of hear things after the show,” she says, “but I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference.”

“And you’re like, ‘Wait, what?'” even at that point.

Scott also denied hearing any cries from the audience while he was performing.

“It’s insane because I’m the same artist.”

You want to turn off the show whenever you hear something like that.

“You want to make sure that fans get the attention that they deserve,” he explained.

“I did it whenever I could see something like that.”

I took a few breaks to make sure everyone was okay, and I mostly rely on the collective energy of the fans.

That was just something I didn’t hear.”

“You’ve got a venue filled with 50,000 people…,” Scott explained when asked what kept him from hearing the potential signs of distress.

You’ve got lights, you’ve got sound, you’ve got pyro, you’ve got in-ears, you’ve got your sound, you’ve got your mic, you’ve got the music, you’ve got your band, you’ve got all kinds of stuff going on.”

“Everything has a similar tone to it.”

“You just hear music at the end of the day,” he explained.

‘

You’re just into the show when you’re in it.

You try to get to something close to you whenever you can feel it.

Only what you can see can be of assistance…

You simply stop whenever someone tells you to.”

Some have accused Scott of fostering a “raging” environment at his concerts in the aftermath of the tragedy, but he has stated that he has been working to the contrary.

“That’s something I’ve been working on for a while,” he said, “just creating these experiences and trying to show that they’re happening in a safe environment.”

“As artists, we rely on professionals to ensure that things go smoothly and that everyone gets home safely.”

“And then there was this evening.

