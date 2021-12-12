Travis Scott has been ‘DROPPED’ from Coachella, but his Air Jordan Nike sneakers have skyrocketed to (dollar)4K in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy.

Travis Scott was ‘DROPED’ from Coachella, but his Air Jordan Nike sneakers skyrocketed to (dollar)4K in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy.

Following the ongoing backlash over the Astroworld tragedy deaths last month, TRAVIS Scott has been “dropped” from Coachella’s 2022 lineup.

Anheuser-Busch announced earlier today that the rapper’s Cacti spiked seltzer line would be discontinued; however, the price of his Air Jordan 1 Nike sneakers continues to rise.

Travis, 30, is no longer the headlining act for the upcoming Coachella Music Festival in April, according to News Channel 3 in Palm Desert.

The city of Indio, which hosts Coachella, and Community Services Manager Jim Curtis told the outlet that the artist will “no longer be performing” at the much-anticipated event.

It has yet to be announced who will take Travis’ place as the Saturday night headliner.

In the wake of Travis’ concert tragedy, fans have demanded that Coachella drop him from the lineup, and an online petition with over 60,000 signatures has been started to do so.

As the fallout from Astroworld continues, the resell value of the Sicko Mode rapper’s Air Jordan 1 Nike sneakers has skyrocketed.

The shoes, which were originally sold for less than (dollar)200, are now being resold for up to (dollar)4,100.

Many other websites are selling the highly sought-after sneakers for $2,000 to $3,000.

Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy was dealt yet another setback earlier today, when his popular spiked seltzer line Cacti was announced to be phased out.

“After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer,” said Anheuser-Busch on Friday.

“We believe that loyal fans of the brand will understand and respect our decision.”

The company would not say whether the decision was made because of the Astroworld tragedy, according to reports.

However, a source close to Travis told TMZ that the hitmaker and the label had already agreed to part ways on November 30.

“This is not a cancellation or creasing of an ongoing agreement,” the source claimed.

The news comes one month after he performed at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, where ten people tragically died and hundreds were injured.

According to Texas officials, around 9:15 p.m., the crowd began to “compress towards the front of the stage,” causing widespread panic.

At 9:38 p.m., a “mass casualty incident” was declared, during which Travis was performing.

Travis also played for more than 30 minutes after the mass casualty announcement, according to reports.

Travis took to social media the day after the tragedy, amid mounting criticism, to…

