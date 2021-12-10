Travis Scott is said to have been pushed for an Astroworld interview in order to help with his ‘healing process.’

Travis Scott’s decision to sit down and talk about the tragic events of his Astroworld Festival was not planned by his team, it turns out.

Scott’s lawyer claims that it was all Scott’s idea to show his fans and the rest of the world that he stands in solidarity with the victims.

Scott’s lawyer, Ed McPherson, told TMZ that all Scott wanted was to be heard, regardless of the lawsuits he was facing.

Many people thought Scott’s move was a bad idea, but it’s clear that Scott believes he has nothing to hide or run away from.

Scott sat down for an hour with Charlamagne the God to share his message of healing as well as mechanisms for resolving concert safety issues in the future so that such tragedies do not occur again.

Some believe Scott is not fully responsible for the lives lost during the show.

McPhearson’s clients have expressed similar sentiments: the goal now is to figure out exactly what happened and how to avoid future show casualties.

The loud music and lights from onstage, according to McPherson, prevented Scott from seeing or hearing what was going on in the crowd.

According to McPherson, the spot in the audience where at least seven of the casualties occurred never showed any signs of a problem during the live stream of the show.

Scott is currently facing negligence and wrongful death lawsuits as a result of the incident.

He filed his own lawsuit, claiming innocence and blaming the incident on a lack of security and training.

He’s also offered to pay for the funerals and medical expenses of those who died.

Scott expresses regret for not knowing there was a problem and offers his condolences.

He expressed his pain by saying, “It really hurts.”

“It’s bad for the community, it’s bad for the city [Houston, where he grew up and where the annual festival was held].”

It’s a lot of emotions and grief…”

If he notices any chaos at one of his events, he says he always stops to ensure his fans are safe.

“People pass out, things happen at concerts,” Scott explained, “but something like that…I saw it whenever I could.”

“I had to stop it a couple of times to make sure everyone was okay.”

Travis Scott Reportedly Pushed for Astroworld Interview to Aid ‘Healing Process’