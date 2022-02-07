Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, breaks his silence as the couple welcomes their first child together following the Astroworld disaster.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, breaks his silence as the couple welcomes their first child after the Astroworld tragedy.

After the Astroworld tragedy, which claimed the lives of about ten people, KYLIE Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott broke his silence as the couple welcomed their first child together.

Kylie Jenner, 24, took to Instagram to share a picture of her baby boy.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022, her newborn son was born.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a black-and-white photo of her son’s small hand on Instagram.

Stormi, Kylie’s four-year-old daughter and big sister, is seen holding her brother’s hand in the photo.

The TV star appeared to confirm that she is the mother of a blue-eyed boy.

Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, 30, gushed about his second child in the comments section.

Travis used a blue heart emoji that was visible to all of Kylie’s followers.

The singer of Utopia, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, has had a difficult time with his music career stalling due to the Astroworld Festival crowd crush.

In mid-January, the Jackboys rapper posted an Instagram Story with a rare photo of himself.

He appeared to be unwinding at the beach, regardless of how calm the blue ocean appeared to be.

The father of two posed shirtless for the photo, wearing a sun hat.

The photo was taken about two months after the recent Astroworld tragedy, which claimed the lives of about ten people and injured hundreds more while Travis performed.

Kylie’s baby daddy apologized to his followers on social media in November 2021.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what happened last night,” he said in a statement published on Twitter.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who were affected by the Astroworld Festival tragedy.”

“Houston PD has my complete support as they continue to investigate the tragic loss of life,” he added.

I’m committed to collaborating with the Houston community to help families in need heal and be supported.

“Thank you to the Houston Police Department, the Houston Fire Department, and NRG Park for their quick response and assistance.

I adore you all.”

Travis then took to Instagram, where he expressed his “devastation” at what had happened.

“I never imagined anything like this happening,” the musician said once more.

The KUWTK star also released a statement, expressing her and her partner’s “devastation.”

Travis was dropped from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s annual music lineup following the Astroworld tragedy.

Please contact us at [email protected] or…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.