Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, has resurfaced on social media with a photo of her 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, has returned to social media with a photo of her 3-year-old daughter Stormi, following the Astroworld tragedy.

After a popular concert in which ten people died and hundreds more were injured, the singer went silent on social media.

The 30-year-old shared a photo of his 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, posing in boots and a long jacket on his Instagram Stories.

In honor of New Year’s Eve, he then posted a black-and-white photo of himself wearing dress pants and a blazer over a shirt.

Despite the fact that he didn’t add a caption to the photo, many people were quick to congratulate him on his return to social media.

