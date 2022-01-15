Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, poses on the beach in a rare photo just two months after the Astroworld tragedy.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, shares a rare photo of himself relaxing on the beach just two months after the Astroworld tragedy.

Travis Scott, KYLIE Jenner’s baby daddy, shared a rare photo of himself relaxing on the beach just two months after the Astroworld Festival tragedy, which killed about ten people.

In an Instagram Story, Travis, 30, appeared to be working on his tan.

With his back to the camera, the Jackboys rapper sat on the sand.

Stormi’s father posed shirtless for the photo while wearing a sun hat.

The ocean was in the background, with its clear blue waves.

It’s unclear who took the photo of Travis relaxing in the sun.

Kylie Jenner, 24, who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, recently shared a photo of her lavish baby shower on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared photos of a white heart, wood-carved giraffes, white flowers, and a (dollar)5K DIOR stroller.

In addition, the reality star posed with her mother, Kris Jenner, 66, and grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, in a group photo.

Stormi is Travis and Kylie’s three-year-old daughter.

Following the Astroworld Festival, which left approximately ten people dead and hundreds injured while Kyle’s baby daddy was performing,

Travis apologized to his fans in November 2021 on social media.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what happened last night,” he said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed or injured at the Astroworld Festival.”

“Houston PD has my full support as they investigate the tragic loss of life,” he continued.

I’m committed to collaborating with the Houston community to help families in need heal and thrive.

“Thank you to the Houston Police Department, the Houston Fire Department, and NRG Park for their quick response and assistance.

I adore you all.”

Travis then took to Instagram, where he expressed his “devastation” at what had happened.

“I could never imagine anything like this happening,” the rapper said again.

Kylie also released a statement in which she described herself and her baby daddy as “devastated.”

Travis was dropped from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s music lineup.

Julia Fox, Kanye West’s new girlfriend, recently revealed that she was “there” on her podcast Forbidden Fruits.

“Seeing your favorite artist,” the Uncut Gems actress continued, “is like the worst way to die in my opinion.”

“Seeing your favorite musician, but suffocating and being crushed to death by humans…

