Travis Scott Makes a Cameo in Kylie Jenner’s TikTok as She Celebrates His Birthday

Kylie Jenner is making sure that Travis Scott feels the love on his birthday.

After wishing the “Sicko Mode” rapper a happy birthday on her Instagram Stories, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave him a shout-out with a special post on TikTok.

Sitting on her couch next to her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, the duo, who were donning cozy loungewear sets, showed off their moves with a choreographed dance to the rapper’s song “Out West.” As Kylie and Stassie busted a move, Travis emerged in the background, blowing a cloud of smoke as he walked across the frame.

In recent weeks, the friendly exes have been seeing a lot of each other as they continue co-parenting their daughter Stormi Webster, 2, while practicing social distancing. “Kylie and Travis have been co-parenting Stormi while quarantining at Kylie’s house,” a source told E! News back in March. “Travis hasn’t been staying every night but has been popping in very often to see Stormi and Kylie.”

“Travis and Kylie are on really great terms right now and have a great system in place with Stormi,” the insider added, noting that Kylie is “happy that Travis loves to be very involved with her life and the day-to-day activities.”

As for their relationship status, the source said that Kylie and Travis “don’t want to put a label on it,” but “neither of them are dating and are enjoying each other’s company while parenting Stormi.”

One way that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been keeping herself entertained is by creating some epic TikTok videos. Recently, she showed off her twerking skills in a steamy video with Stassie, where the dynamic duo put their spin on the “Savage” TikTok Challenge.

In addition to posting some impressive dance videos, Kylie has also been treating fans to some quality KUWTK nostalgia by recreating famous scenes. Earlier this week, she and Stassie teamed up once again to reenact a hilarious exchange between Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner, where the famous momager struggled to understand the model’s “you’re cute jeans” joke.