Travis Scott’s former manager predicted the tragedy at Astroworld and claims that Scott only thinks about himself “when he sees people in danger.”

Following Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, a tragedy with significant loss and potential prevention has struck families hard.

Despite videos indicating that he was aware of the tragedy engulfing his fans, the rapper continued to perform, resulting in ten deaths and hundreds of injured and traumatized people.

Scott and the concert organizers are accused of disobeying capacity and safety regulations by continuing the show for more than a half-hour after attendees began to become injured and die.

Scott’s ex-manager claims he “saw this coming” because he only thinks about himself.

It’s not the first time the rapper has failed to stop a show when he should have.

Following the heinous events of Scott’s 2021 Astroworld concert in Houston, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and attorney Alex Hilliard announced they would file over a hundred lawsuits on behalf of the festival’s victims.

“This morning we are announcing the filing of over 90 more lawsuits in this matter now that we have collected the information, the details, and the evidence that they were present at the festival, that they sustained injuries at the festival… We will make sure that they get justice,” Crump said in a statement to NowThis News on November 12, 2021.

According to Billboard, the number of lawsuits filed against Scott as a result of the tragedy has surpassed 400 as of November 17.

In a lawsuit filed on behalf of over 125 people, the compensation sought is (dollar)750 million, not including the cases involving victims suing Scott and other parties over the concert.

Travis Scott? The same guy who left his former manager for dead in the studio while they were having a seizure? I’m stunned. pic.twitter.com0fDI5sCsE3

On TikTok, many conspiracy theories have surfaced, but Scott’s ex-manager isn’t defending him.

Scott has gotten even more attention after a verified Twitter account DDOT claimed Scott “left his former manager for dead while they [were]having a seizure in the studio,” despite the fact that there is no police report or legal confirmation. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris confirmed the claim.

Morris tells viewers in a TikTok video:

“The story told by DDOT is correct.

I used to be Travis Scott’s manager.

I was the one who had a seizure, and I was the one who he blamed for it.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhot.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Travis Scott? The same dude who left his former manager for dead while they was having a seizure in the studio? I for one am shocked. pic.twitter.com/0fDI5sCsE3 — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) November 6, 2021

“The story that DDOT. is telling is true. I’m Travis Scott’s former manager. I’m the one who had a seizure, and I’m the one that he left for dead in a basement in Los Angeles.”