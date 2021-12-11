Travis Scott’s performance at Coachella 2022 has been postponed.

COACHELLA is a music and arts festival that takes place each year in Indio, California.

In April of 2022, the event will be split into two weekends.

Following the tragic events at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in November, a petition calling for the rapper to be removed from the Coachella lineup in 2022 gathered thousands of signatures in just one month.

According to KESQ, a report was published on Friday, December 10, 2021, stating that Scott had been removed from the Coachella 2022 lineup.

The report has yet to be confirmed, as a spokesperson for the city of Indio stated that Goldenvoice, the festival’s organizer, has yet to make the announcement.

According to the Desert Sun, Goldenvoice’s Director of Communications and Marketing Brooke Beare stated, “Any confirmation about the festival lineup would come from Goldenvoice.”

Swedish House Mafia and Travis Scott were announced as the festival’s headliners in October 2021.

While an official lineup has yet to be announced, many rumors have begun to circulate about who might be performing at the festival.

Another confirmed headliner is Rage Against the Machine.

Frank Ocean, who was supposed to headline the 2020 show before it was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, will be back in 2023.

According to an interview with the LA Times, Goldenvoice’s President and CEO, Paul Tollett, has compared the creation of the lineup to the “Wild West.”

“I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and fans so that they get to see everything we talked about eventually,” he said.

Many of the artists from the 2020 lineup, such as Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, are likely to be rebooked by Tollett.

Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Summer Walker, FKA Twigs, Lil Nas X, and 21 Savage are among the other artists on the 2020 lineup.

Apart from the headliners, there has been no confirmation on who will return for the 2022 lineup.

Coachella is an annual music festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The event has been held every year since 1999, with only a few brief interruptions.

Art installations and sculptures are also on display throughout the festival, in addition to music performances of various genres.

The event is usually held over three weekends in the spring, with multiple stages.

While tickets for the 2022 festival are already sold out, the Coachella website offers a wait list for each weekend…

