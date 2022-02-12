Travis Scott’s real name is Travis Scott.

Travis Scott’s full name is Travis Scott, but he prefers to go by the moniker Travis Scott.

TRAVIS Scott is a well-known musician.

Travis and Scott, on the other hand, are not part of his real name.

Travis Scott, real name Jacques Bermon Webster II, was born on April 30, 1991, in Houston, Texas.

Travis released his first full-length productions between 2012 and 2014, collaborating with artists such as TI, 2 Chainz, and Wale.

In 2015, Travis released Rodeo, his first studio album.

The album features Kanye West and Justin Bieber, among others, and debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 chart.

In March of 2017, Travis established Cactus Jack Records, his own record label.

He started his own music festival, Astroworld, in 2018.

Each year in Houston, the festival takes place.

Travis Scott drew inspiration for his stage name from two men in his life.

Travis, the star’s uncle, is said to be his favorite relative and someone he admires.

Travis got the name Scott from Kid Cudi, a musician who is one of his biggest influences.

Scott Mescudi is Kid Cudi’s real name.

Travis Scott has a net worth of around (dollar)60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His music career as a rapper, producer, and composer is known to be his main source of income.

