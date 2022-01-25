Travis Van Winkle, star of the film “You,” was injured while rescuing his dog from a coyote attack.

During a hike with his dog, Travis Van Winkle had a terrifying experience.

During a walk in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, the actor, who played Cary Conrad on You, revealed that his dog, Karen, was almost attacked by a coyote.

“It’s a little too close for my liking.”

I’m relieved that my sweetie is doing well.

Fortunately, things went our way today,” Van Winkle, 39, captioned his Instagram post.

“Thank you for comforting me afterward, @azitagram.”

eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

It’s quite terrifying.

” he says.

In one video, Van Winkle advised his fans to be “extremely cautious” while hiking in the park.

Two coyotes came after Karen while she was retrieving a piece of bark that he threw, according to the actor.

Karen managed to get away unharmed, according to Van Winkle, who slid down a hill to get to her just before the coyotes attacked.

The actor from The Last Ship captured the same coyotes walking through the woods in the next video.

Travis Van Winkle (@travisvanwinkle) shared a post on his Instagram account.

Van Winkle showed off the scrapes on his legs he received from sliding down the hill, while Karen thankfully escaped unharmed.

Followers expressed their gratitude in the comments section, expressing their relief that Van Winkle and Karen were unharmed in the incident.

“Thank God Karen is safe,” says the narrator.

My heart has just stopped beating.

“Wow, that’s a lot Travis, hope you’re okay,” actress Azie Tesfai wrote, while another follower wrote, “OMG!! glad you’re both okay.”

Travis Van Winkle (@travisvanwinkle) shared this.

In April of 2020, Van Winkle introduced Karen to the world.

Following the sweet Instagram introduction, the star revealed the meaning of his new puppy’s name.

Travis explained that the dog is named after his aunt, who died in a tragic accident.

“Sooooo I named my pup Karen in honor of my late aunt Karen,” he wrote, “and I made sure to get a doggy that had some Labrador in her because that is the breed my aunt Karen always had.”

“I’m talking about you, Aunt Karen!! (hashtag)RESTINPEACE”

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

On Instagram, see this photo.

Travis Van Winkle (@travisvanwinkle) shared a post.

On Instagram, see this photo.

Travis Van Winkle (@travisvanwinkle) shared a post.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Travis Van Winkle (@travisvanwinkle) shared a post on his Instagram account.

Visit Instagram to see this post.

‘You’ Actor Travis Van Winkle Injured After Saving His Dog From Coyote Attack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Van Winkle (@travisvanwinkle)