Traxamillion, a hip-hop producer and pioneer of the hyphy movement, died at the age of 43 from an undisclosed cause.

TRAXAMILLION, a hip-hop producer who was a key figure in the hyphy movement, died at the age of 43, according to reports.

Throughout his career, the Bay Area producer collaborated with a slew of artists.

According to TMZ, the producer’s death was first announced in a tweet by the blog Thizzler on the Roof.

@traxamillion has passed away. He was a San Jose producer who contributed to the “Hyphy” sound.

This is a tragic loss for Northern California, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Hyphy is a hip-hop and lifestyle genre popular in the Bay Area.

E-40, Mistah FAB, Too (dollar)hort, and Keak Da Sneak, according to Complex, made it famous in 2006.

Many of the artists mentioned above had hits thanks to Traxamillion.

The cause of death for the producer is currently unknown, and an investigation is underway.

