Sultan Banks, the producer’s real name, died on Sunday in Santa Clara, California, at the age of 42.

He was diagnosed with the illness in 2017, according to his manager, Prashant “PK” Kumar, who told the San Francisco Chronicle.

“He (Traxamillion) was an amazing musicianproducer,” Kumar said in a glowing tribute.

He was a key figure in the hyphy music sound, and he was instrumental in reviving Bay Area hip-hop.

“He did it in 2004 or 2005, and the rest of California adopted his sound.”

“The death appears to be natural,” said Laurel Anderson, a spokesperson for Santa Clara County. “Jurisdiction is pending.”

Traxamillion was best known for his hyphy scene influence.

Hyphy is a slang term for “hyperactive” that is frequently associated with Bay Area hip-hop.

The pounding rhythms of hyphy music have led to comparisons with southern crunk music.

Keak da Sneak, an Oakland rapper who collaborated with Traxamillion, was the first to coin the phrase.

The hyphy movement saw a resurgence in club and hip-hop music during the 2010s.

E-40, Joyner Lucas, TI, and Freeway were among the artists Traxamillion collaborated with during his career.

He released The Slapp Addict in 2006, which was a compilation album.

Mistah FAB, Keak Da Sneak, Dem Hoodstarz, and Turf Talk were among the artists who performed.

As soon as Traxamillion’s death was announced, dozens of tributes poured in.

“Hyphy forever,” the San Jose Earthquakes tweeted.

Traxamillion of San Jose, rest in peace.”

They posted video of the star scoring a penalty and celebrating wildly in front of Earthquakes supporters.

“RIP Traxamillion, the legends are always the ones who bring something to the game that shifts it,” said Metro Boomin, a record producer.

Fans of Hyphy have also expressed their sorrow on Twitter.

“Traxamillion single-handedly gave every city in the Bay an identity during the Hyphy era,” said one.

He didn’t invent it, but he was a pioneer and architect.

His lifeline runs from the West Coast to the East.”

“Thank you for giving us over a decade of Bay Area slaps and energy,” one person said.

Traxamillion, a San Jose legend, rest in peace.”

