Traxamillion was a mysterious character.

Traxamillion, who was he?

Traxamillion was a HIP-HOP producer from San Jose, California.

The musician reportedly died on January 2, 2022, according to the blog account Thizzler On The Roof.

Around 1.40 p.m. ET, a Twitter account announced that Traxamillion had died.

“Traxamillion, may you rest in peace…

They wrote, “The San Jose producer who contributed to the ‘Hyphy’ sound passed away today.”

“For Northern California, this is a huge loss…

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and family.

“RIP Traxamillion,” says the hashtag.

He was 43 years old when he allegedly died.

There is currently no further information on his cause of death, nor has his family or team provided a confirmed report.

