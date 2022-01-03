Traxamillion’s final social media post has been inundated with tributes from fellow celebrities and fans following his untimely death at the age of 43.

Traxamillion’s final social media post is flooded with tributes from fellow celebrities and fans following his untimely death at the age of 43.

After his sudden death was announced earlier today, TRAXAMILLION’S last Instagram post has been flooded with tributes.

The Bay Area producer, who was well-known for his role in the hyphy movement, was only 43 years old when he died.

On December 8, less than a month before he died, he posted his final Instagram photo.

The producer is shown standing in front of a Jeep in this photograph.

There is no caption for this photograph.

The post has received over 5,000 likes and 1,700 comments, with many people who knew him, worked with him, or idolized him expressing their gratitude.

“Rest up my fella you will be missed (hashtag)gonebutneverforgotten,” said E-40, a frequent collaborator of Traxamillion’s during the hyphy movement days.

“You did a lot for us out here, you will always be respected and remembered!” Cozmo, a Grammy-winning producerartist, said.

“Thank you for making the best slaps of my childhood, gon miss you traxx,” fan @dannytha1 said.

Twitter continues to flood with condolences.

“Wow..

Dawayne Jordan, a Twitter user, wrote, “We lost Traxx.”

“He was a down-to-earth brother.”

When I used to coach football for the Oak Grove Redhawks and his son played, we had a lot of cool positive and funny conversations in San Jose.

He’s a great guy and will always be a legendary producer in the San Francisco Bay Area.”

“Thank you for writing the soundtrack to my life in my twenties,” tweeted @JefeVegas.

Trax, you will be missed.

Another admirer referred to the producer as having “extreme influence.”

@Traxamillion, one of my favorite producers, rest in peace.

pic.twitter.comIasy8j7pJC

“Damn RIP Traxamillion,” Brianna Monae tweeted.

Without you, the hyphy movement wouldn’t have been the same.”

While the cause of Traxamillion’s death is unknown, some fans on social media speculate that the producer was suffering from cancer.

