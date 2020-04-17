Treasure chest

“Why do I have this?” He held up a small, shiny blue ball from within a small wooden chest. He put it aside, along with three plastic dolls, a red Eiffel Tower keychain, two stickers with pictures of animals and a tiny pen.

On the other side of the table, a little mountain made of a silk cocoon, a polished stone, a pendant made with a piece of carved tree bark, a champion-participant-of-something-that-I-don’t-remember anymore , cardboard glasses to see in 3D and a quartz mineral whose metallic color was reflected throughout the desk.





The teenager looked around. Her room, her world, until now her safe, undisturbed habitat, her castle, her fortress, was beginning to change. As the. Like his life.

(Pexels)

In recent months, the teenager had discovered the pleasure of hanging out with friends. The shared joy of wandering aimlessly around the neighborhood, of laughing out loud as he stumbled over his teammates stumbling around. Not surprisingly everyone was getting used to his new measures. The stories Funny Instagram, memes, jokes more bad than good on WhatsApp, slaps on the back, clashes of hands, scooters at lightning speed and furtive looks at snail speed.

And suddenly, a drastic and resounding change in life paralyzed everything. What should have been a more or less fluid transit to external life stopped abruptly. When the world outside seemed more important, the teenager was immersed, pushed, into the world inside. Confinement, isolation, contagion, virus, curve, risk factor, exponential growth …, suddenly the mathematics, biology and social science lessons of the institute became material of daily life.





He was doing well. Technology allowed him to stay in touch with the outside world, at least virtually. Although when she went out to applaud the balcony every day with her parents and sisters, she looked longingly at the trees on the opposite sidewalk, which were beginning to green. Although the other day he saw, for the first time in his life, a flock – yes, flock – of something that looked like swallows.

One day, tired of looking at the virtual platform of the institute to check what duties there were, tired of mobile phones, bored with series and movies, his gaze changed. Without realizing it, like when the eruption of a volcano arrives that, imperceptibly, begins to roar softly and then explode with full force. His gaze changed and his habitat was no longer his.

It started with the books. The collections of adventures, pirates and princesses ended up on the ground, in beautiful multicolored columns. He had long ago read more powerful novels. He preferred the adventures of Issac Asimov’s robots, of Phileas Fogg around the world, and of the worlds of Eragon. But he kept those books in the second row The five that had been his mother’s.

Then it was the turn of the games. The Playmobile boxes from the back of the closet went out into the hall, awaiting the final decision with her sisters and parents. The same trip was made by the Mad Monkeys, the Domino express, the spinning tops and the Transformers. In the closet was Risk, Monopoly and Catan … Well, okay, also Pirate Jump and Twister.









Everything went very fast. In an almost destructive effort, the teenager scanned his room with an apparent coldness. Everything went through the filter of maturity – real or false – although there was always a slit, a small leak, through which nostalgia, tenderness, memory entered. Then he would stop and save the object, toy, book or whatever it was from burning. Nor was it Armageddon. He was just a teenager rearranging, redecorating, his room. Their habitat. His life.

The curtain with rockets was still there, like the famous dinosaur from the Monterroso story. The big orangutan plush with its arms hanging above the bed, too. In the change of universe there were non-negotiable things. Like the duckling that accompanied him to sleep …, although he insisted that he was only there to decorate the bed.

But the climax of the new staging of the adolescent’s world came with the two treasure chests. One was a small wooden chest with a metal clasp in front, the size of a span. The other was larger, also made of wood, imitating the old trunks, with a convex lid and a golden key. It had been a box of chocolates, but it had been turned into a treasure chest for years. Of many treasures. Various, scattered, happy, evocative of dreams, projects, discoveries, trips and adventures. Like childhood.









“Why do I have this?” What he was looking at now was a bag full of shells collected from the beach. Different sizes, but none of those worthy of being in a collection. Ordinary shells, from which are hung around the neck with a string if you find them with a hole made.

Next to the shells, two pineapples nibbled by squirrels. A cava stopper, a broken streamer, an uninflated balloon, a very large green clip, a ball of plasticine and another of blue-tac, a broken brush, a stick, rather two sticks.

A whole universe. A universe that now traveled inexorably toward a large garbage bag planted in the middle of the room.

Her mother timidly leaned out her door. The teenager raised his head and asked again, this time with a mock cynical grimace: “Why do I have this?” Her mother smiled. He recognized some of those treasures. He remembered perfectly why, when, how, and with whom. Others, however, did not know them. She had long accepted that many of her son’s treasures would arrive on unknown routes. And so it had to be.





She herself was also doing her own private treasure clearing. Confinement had brought him some of that sought-after introspection so rare to find in the daily frenzy. And since he had found her, he was going to try not to let her escape easily.

Gently he left the door of his son’s room. A smile warmed his soul, somewhat crushed those days of news and statistics. He knew perfectly well that getting older meant regularly renewing the treasure chest. Open the lid, throw things away, lovingly put others away, and close them again. Material, symbolic, spiritual treasures. Things, beliefs, emotions, feelings. Growing up and maturing was changing the treasure chest.

The teenager was now attacking the collection box of soda sheets and sugar packets.





