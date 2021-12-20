Trevor Moore, the founder of ‘Whitest Kids U Know,’ has revealed his method of death.

Trevor Moore, a comedian, died in August, and his cause of death has now been revealed.

Moore, according to Deadline, fell from a second-story balcony at his Los Angeles home.

The death has now been ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Moore is best known for co-creating The Whitest Kids U Know and starring in his own stand-up specials.

Moore died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the coroner’s report. Moore had fallen into his backyard.

Moore’s blood alcohol content, which was well above the legal limit for driving, was also mentioned in the TMZ report.

Empty bottles were also discovered on the premises by officers responding to the scene.

Moore shared an apartment with his wife, Aimee Carlson, and their two-year-old son.

Trevor Moore (@itrevormoore) shared this.

Moore’s fans haven’t stopped mourning him since his untimely death in August.

He was 41 years old, and he was in the process of reviving The Whitest Kids U Know in a variety of formats, including podcasts and a new film, which was still on schedule to be released.

Moore completed recording his voice-over parts for the animated feature Mars, according to his collaborators, and the finished film will be released in 2022.

Moore was known for his ironic, subversive comedy style, which included dark jokes and controversial viewpoints.

However, in April of 2020, the comedian made a heartfelt post that fans have referred to frequently since his death.

It featured him walking on the beach with his son and smiling with his wife in front of a sunset.

“Today in quarantine, I turned 40 years old.”

So this is the last serious post you’ll ever see from me,” Moore wrote alongside the photos.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to live.”

I was able to make a living doing the only thing I considered myself capable of.

I’m still friends with all of my childhood friends.

Sam is one of them.

I married my true love, whom I met when I was only 23 years old.

My son, who is the kindest, most mischievous, and most amusing person I’ve ever met, is currently my best friend.”

“It’s been incredible.

And I’m grateful to each and every one of you for allowing me to participate…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

