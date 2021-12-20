Trevor Noah accuses an orthopedist and a New York City hospital of negligence.

Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against an orthopedic surgeon and a New York City hospital for alleged negligence.

Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against an orthopedic surgeon and the Hospital for Special Surgery, alleging negligence following an unspecified procedure in November 2020.

According to documents obtained by E! News in November, the Daily Show host was a patient of shoulder, elbow, and knee specialist Dr. Riley J Williams III at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City between August and December 2020, including for surgery.

The late-night host accused Williams and the hospital, as well as their agents, servants, andor employees, of performing and rendering diagnosis, management, care, treatment, and surgery in a “negligent and careless manner,” constituting “professional negligence,” according to Noah’s attorneys. The lawsuit also claims the defendants were negligent and careless in their alleged failure to treat and care for Noah in a “careful and skilled manner,” and alleges that the defendants were negligent and careless in their alleged

Failure to diagnose and properly treat Noah’s condition, prescribe proper medication, discontinue certain medications, and use proper exams to diagnose his conditions are among Noah’s claims of negligence.

He also claims that those involved failed to inform him of the “risks, hazards, and alternatives to the treatment, medical care, and assistance rendered so that an informed consent to said treatment could be given,” according to the lawsuit.

“A reasonably prudent person in the plaintiff’s position would have refused the treatment rendered if they had been so informed of the risks, hazards, and alternatives to the treatment rendered,” the lawsuit claims.

Noah’s lawsuit also claims that the Hospital for Special Surgery failed to investigate the qualifications, competence, capacity, abilities, and capabilities of defendants, doctors, nurses, and other employees “prior to the granting or renewing of privileges or employment of defendants, doctors, nurses, and others involved in plaintiff’s care, and failed to make sufficient inquiry relevant to the capacity, capability, ability, and competenc”

Noah claims that as a result of this, he was treated by “hospital for special surgery physicians, nurses, andor employees” who “lacked the necessary skills, abilities, competence, and capacity, as a result of which plaintiff…

