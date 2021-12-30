Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Debut Their Relationship With A Photo

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Pose for the First Time Since They Started Dating

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly seem to be in good shape.

The Daily Show host shared his first photo with his girlfriend in a group photo honoring his best friend Xolisa Dyeshana.

Noah, 37, and Kelly, 41, haven’t posed for a photo and shared it on social media since they started dating.

The TV personality is all smiles in the photo, and his lady love is sitting next to him.

Noah and Kelly made their relationship public in August of last year, after dating quietly for several months.

In September in New York, the two were first photographed together.

A source told ET a few months later that the couple had been house hunting in Los Angeles.

In May of this year, another source told ET that the couple had decided to break up because “their work commitments and careers are very different and they both felt like they should take time apart.”

The breakup didn’t last long, and by June, they were back together.

‘Trevor and Minka are taking things day by day,’ a source told ET at the time.

“They’re spending more time together and seem to be in good spirits.”

“Their feelings for each other never really went away, and they realized they missed each other after some time apart,” the source said.

