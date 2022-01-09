Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have released the first photo from their ‘Holiday of a Lifetime’ in South Africa.

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have shared the first photo from their “Holiday of a Lifetime” in South Africa.

Minka Kelly is sharing details about her relationship with Trevor Noah with the rest of the world.

On December 9, the actress from Friday Night Lights shared a selfie with the comedian from their trip to South Africa.

“Go to South Africa. It’s a great place to visit.”

Make friends with people who are like you.

Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime vacation!

She wrote, “Thank you, Mzansi.”

Kelly sits beside Noah during a boat trip in the selfie, which was taken by the Daily Show host, with friends posing in the background.

Kelly’s photo comes just a week after Noah posted the first photo of the couple on his Instagram account.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday, @xolisadyeshana.”

May your laugh be loud, your stories be long, and your friends be attractive.

“,” the 37-year-old captioned the photo of the group.

Kelly has a bright smile on her face as she sits next to her boyfriend in the photograph.

Other people who attended the trip took pictures of Noah and Kelly as well.

The famous duo showed off their moves in a video posted by another of the comedian’s friends.

The couple was photographed together in September 2020, after dating quietly for months.

“Their work commitments and careers are very different and they both felt like they should take time apart,” a source said at the time.

However, the couple rekindled their love the following June.

“Trevor and Minka are taking things day by day,” a source said at the time.

They’re spending more time together and seem to be in good spirits.”

“Their feelings for each other never really went away,” the source continued, “and they realized they missed each other after taking some space.”

Noah and Kelly haven’t spoken about their relationship publicly yet.

