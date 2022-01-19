Trevor Noah Returns to Nickelodeon and Time Magazine’s ‘Kid of the Year’ Special as Host

Nickelodeon and Time have teamed up to spotlight a group of extraordinary children once again.

Nickelodeon, Time, and Time for Kids announced the top 20 finalists for the second annual “Kid of the Year” award on Wednesday. The award will honor extraordinary young leaders who have made amazing and admirable contributions to their communities in a variety of fields, including social justice, science, education, and more.

The top five honorees from the list will be featured in a TV special hosted by Trevor Noah, with one child being named “Kid of the Year” and featured on the cover of Time with a companion story in Time for Kids, as was the case last year.

“Every year, I’m astounded by how many inspirational kids are out there making a difference in their communities.”

“These kids do it all, from inventors to musicians, environmentalists to motivators,” Noah told ET. “So I’m definitely thrilled to be hosting Nickelodeon’s Kid of the Year special again!”

The Kid of the Year TV special, which will air on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons on Wednesday, February 12th, will be simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons.

7:30 p.m., September 9

ETPT — will feature celebrities from the entertainment, sports, and pop culture industries who will help surprise and celebrate the honorees.

Jabari Banks, Charli D’Amelio, Dude Perfect, Rob Gronkowski, Scarlett Johansson, Zach King, Let It Happen, Charles Melton, 2020 Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao, and Meghan Trainor are among the celebrities expected to attend.

