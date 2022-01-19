Trevor Noah Returns to Nickelodeon’s “Kid of the Year” Special as the Host

Nickelodeon and Time are spotlighting a group of very special kids once again.

Nickelodeon, Time, and Time for Kids announced the top 20 finalists for the second annual “Kid of the Year” award on Wednesday. The award will honor extraordinary young leaders who have made incredible and admirable contributions to their communities in a variety of fields, including social justice, science, education, and more.

The top five honorees from the list will be featured in a TV special hosted by Trevor Noah, with one child being named “Kid of the Year” and appearing on the cover of Time with a companion story in Time for Kids, as was the case last year.

“Every year, I’m astounded by how many inspirational kids are out there making a difference in their communities.”

“These kids do it all,” Noah told ET. “From inventors to musicians, environmentalists to motivators, these kids do it all!”

The Kid of the Year TV special, which will air on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons on Wednesday, February 12th, will be simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons.

7:30 p.m., September 9

ETPT — will feature celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, sports, and pop culture to surprise and celebrate the honorees.

Jabari Banks, Charli D’Amelio, Dude Perfect, Rob Gronkowski, Scarlett Johansson, Zach King, Let It Happen, Charles Melton, 2020 Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao, and Meghan Trainor are among the celebrities set to appear.

