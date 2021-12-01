Trevor Noah Will Host the Grammy Awards in 2022

Trevor Noah is back for the biggest night in music.

The Recording Academy has announced that the star of The Daily Show will host and MC the 64th Grammy Awards.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

The Recording Academy has announced that the host of The Daily Show will emcee music’s most important night in January.

In a statement, Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said, “Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards, receiving praise from the music community, music fans, and critics.”

“We’re thrilled to have Trevor back on the Grammy stage, and we’re honored to have him host what we expect to be an unforgettable evening.”

“Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s Grammys,” CBS CEO George Cheeks said, “and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount(plus) again this year.”

Trevor hosted a scaled-back ceremony in March that was pushed back due to Covid-19.

Only the famous faces who took the stage were present.

Even so, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and other celebrities sat in the socially distant audience outside the Staples Center to support their fellow performers and nominees.

This year, the ceremony will be broadcast live from Los Angeles’ newly renamed Crypto.com Arena (currently the Staples Center).

The nominees for this year’s ceremony were announced last week.

With 11 nominations, Jon Batiste leads the pack.

Doja Cat and Justin Bieber come in second and third, respectively, with eight points.

Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, both first-time nominees, are next with seven nominations each.

The 64th Grammy Awards will be broadcast on Monday, January 31st.

CBS

Trevor Noah is set to host the Grammy Awards in 2022.

