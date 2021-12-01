Trevor Noah Will Host The GRAMMYs In 2022

The Recording Academy and CBS announced on Wednesday that Trevor Noah, who hosted the GRAMMY Awards in 2021, will return for the 64th annual ceremony next year.

“The music community, music fans, and critics all praised Trevor as our host for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy.

“We’re thrilled to have Trevor back on the GRAMMYs stage, and we’re honored to have him host what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

“We can’t wait for Trevor to host the GRAMMYs on CBS and Paramount(plus) again this year,” said George Cheeks, President and CEO of CBS and Chief Content Officer, News and Sports, Paramount(plus).

“Why would I not want to do the GRAMMYs? First and foremost, it’s a front-row ticket to the best music concert of all time,” the GRAMMY-nominated comedian said on CBS Mornings after learning of his return.

Noah expressed his hope that the 2022 ceremony will be “the full show,” as opposed to the 2021 ceremony, which was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a lot of fun.

It was a fantastic group of people to work with.

I was merely fortunate to be present.

I guess we were having so much fun that we thought to ourselves, “Imagine if we had people there.”

“How much more fun could we have had?” joked the Daily Show host.

“… ”

In the year 2022, we’ll return.

Everyone should be there, so hopefully it will be a full show.

We’re looking forward to a record-breaking night, and I’m honored to be the host.”

EXCLUSIVE: @Trevornoah will host the (hashtag)Grammys for the second time on @CBS.

“It’s a front-row ticket to the greatest music concert of all time,” he says, explaining why he chose to host. pic.twitter.comK7JH2oFVdn

Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and HER, who each received eight, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, who each received seven.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will air at 8 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022.

5:00 p.m. ET

Follow ETonline.com for everything you need to know about music’s biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers, and more.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Trevor Noah will host the GRAMMY Awards in 2022.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Trevor Noah To Host 2022 GRAMMYs