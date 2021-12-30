Timeline of Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly’s Low-Key Relationship

The Relationship Timeline of Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly

The Daily Show’s Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah were first linked in September 2020, but their relationship was kept under wraps.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “They’ve been dating for a long time.”

“They’ve been dating for quite some time, long before the [coronavirus]quarantine was imposed.”

While the couple rarely spoke about their relationship, fans noticed they began following each other on Instagram shortly after the news broke, with the author of Born a Crime “liking” several of his girlfriend’s posts.

According to Us Weekly, the couple broke up for a brief period in May 2021.

After a month, they were able to reconcile.

“Minka and Trevor’s relationship has been on-and-off,” a second insider exclusively told Us of the South African native and the Friday Night Lights alum’s romance in June 2021.

“They’ve finally reunited.”

They realized that being together brings them more joy than being apart.

They’ve already shared a vacation and spend a lot of time together.

They’re improving their relationship while having a good time together.”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official a few months later, despite preferring to move at a more leisurely pace.

@xolisadyeshana, I’d like to wish you a very happy birthday.”

May your laugh always be loud, your stories always be long, and your friends always be attractive,” the Daily Show host wrote on a friend’s birthday in December 2021.

In the social media post, Noah sat at a crowded table with his loved ones, including the Parenthood alum, who was pictured next to her beau.

With the exception of a subtle social media debut as a couple, the couple has kept their romance details relatively private, which the actress has learned is advantageous in the spotlight.

“I’m not dating anyone right now, but things always turn into clickbait nonsense for me, and I’ve been through hell.”

So now I don’t say anything,” Kelly said in an October 2018 interview with the New York Post about her desire to keep her personal relationships private.

“You’ll never see me with a man on social media.”

Unless, of course, I’m married.

This isn’t always the case, however.

“Somethings I like to keep hidden,” she says.

Noah shares this trait with his partner.

