Trey Parker and Matt Stone of ‘South Park’ met Isaac Hayes thanks to ‘Beavis and Butthead,’ according to Mike Judge.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone met Isaac Hayes thanks to ‘Beavis and Butthead,’ according to Mike Judge.

Isaac Hayes was the biggest name in the cast when Trey Parker and Matt Stone started South Park.

All of the kids’ voices were done by Parker and Stone, but Hayes was hired to play Chef.

Hayes also contributed music to numerous South Park episodes.

Parker and Stone met Hayes thanks to another animated hit, Beavis and Butthead Do America.

Beavis and Butthead Do America was first released on Blu-ray by Paramount Home Entertainment in December.

On December 20th, the film will be 25 years old.

Beavis and Butthead creator and director Mike Judge recorded a commentary for the 10th anniversary DVD, in which he tells the story of introducing Parker and Stone to Hayes.

South Park and Beavis and Butthead are now doing Comedy Central series and Paramount(plus) movies.

In 1997, Comedy Central aired the first episode of South Park.

Parker and Stone, on the other hand, had already been on the animation circuit for a few years.

In the 1990s, their short film The Spirit of Christmas, which introduced Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny, was distributed on VHS dubs.

As a result, Judge invited Parker and Stone to the premiere of Beavis and Butthead Do America, a film in which Hayes wrote the title song.

Plans to renovate Casa Bonita by ‘South Park’ creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone would freak Cartman out.

“South Park hadn’t come out yet, but I’d met Trey and Matt, and they came to the premiere of Beavis and Butthead,” Judge said.

“It was here that they met Isaac Hayes.”

I don’t believe [casting him]had anything to do with it.

I believe they met him at the premiere because he played at the premiere when they first started South Park.”

Long before South Park or Beavis and Butthead Do America, Hayes had a illustrious career as a musician and actor.

Do America’s theme song is essentially a parody of his own Shaft theme.

Chef used to give the kids inappropriate sexual advice and sing songs about making love and paying for prostitutes on South Park.

South Park’s “Trapped in the Closet” episode from Season 9 mocked Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and Scientology.

Hayes, who was a Scientologist, left the show because they mocked his religion….

