Trey Songz has been linked to a number of women.

Trey Songz has a girlfriend.

Tremaine Neverson, aka Trey Songz, is a superstar who knows how to make headlines for both his music and his personal life.

The singer’s relationship status is frequently questioned by sleuths, and his previous relationships have received a lot of media attention.

Trey Songz was rumored to be dating Saiyr, one half of the music duo Ceraadi, who is a R&B singer.

Saiyr posted an Instagram photo of herself hugging Songz with the caption “I like him” on October 15, 2020, but later deleted it.

He was previously linked to Megan Thee Stallion, Khloe Kardashian, Ciara, Lori Harvey, Lauren London, and Yasmine Lopez, according to rumors.

Songz and Harvey were first linked in May of 2018, but their romance seemed to fizzle out.

Noah Songz is Songz’s only child.

In May of this year, the rapper announced the birth of his son, just months after separating from Lori Harvey in December of 2018.

Since then, he’s revealed a large arm tattoo of his son with the words “Noah’s Dad” written beneath it.

Noah’s mother’s identity is unknown, but Songz has described her as a “great mother.”

Trey Songz’s eighth studio album, Back Home, was his most recent solo release.

On October 9, 2020, Back Home became available in all stores.

Prior to that, he released Tremaine, his seventh album.

On March 24, 2017, Tremaine was released to music platforms.

