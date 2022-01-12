Trey Songz was accused of what by Dylan Gonzalez.

Dylan Gonzalez accused Trey Songz of what?

TREY SONGZ is an American singer who rose to prominence in 2005 after the release of his debut album.

He has been accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women, which he has denied.

“Trey Songz is a rapist,” basketball star Dylan Gonzalez wrote on her Twitter account around midnight on Friday, December 31, 2021, in reference to the singer.

She went on, “Lord forgive me, I couldn’t hold that in another year.”

“See you in 2022,” Dylan said.

On January 11, 2022, Dylan posted a message to her Instagram followers, addressing the allegations and legal situation.

“With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of Trey Songz’s alleged sexual assaults, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape at a well-known Las Vegas hotel by his very hands,” the 27-year-old wrote.

“I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who have been victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature,” she continued.

You are not the only one experiencing this.

“I stand with you and encourage everyone who has been abused to speak up and report it.

“Suppressing our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you can’t heal what you don’t expose,” Dylan explained.

“At this time, I respectfully request your privacy, consideration, and compassion as I fully commit to pursuing the best course of action and all of my legal options,” she said.

“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks,” his team said to TMZ.

Dylan Gonzalez is a Kansas native who was born in December of 1994.

Dylan started her basketball career at Highland High School, where she was ranked 85th out of 150 players in the country.

She went on to play for the University of Nevada: Las Vegas from 2013 to 2017.

In 2020, she and her twin sister, Dakota, signed with the New Orleans Gators.

Trey Songz was also accused of assaulting a woman named Jauhara Jeffries in a Miami nightclub on New Year’s Day in 2018.

According to NBC News, Jauhara met the rapper at Diddy’s Star Island home for a New Year’s Eve party.

After leaving the party, Jauhara is said to have gone to Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub with friends, allegedly inviting Trey to join them.

The lawsuit claims that Jauhara and her friends…

