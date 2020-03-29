Tricky multiple choice test puts your knowledge to the test

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Entertainment Leave a comment 

A tricky new online quiz is putting the internet’s general knowledge to the test – but do you think you have what it takes to complete it?

Shared on US trivia website Playbuzz by Michael Rogers, the multiple choice challenge asks 15 questions – ranging from culture, and geography to history. 

Many have struggled to achieve a perfect score, despite the creator claiming it’s a ‘super easy’ quiz.

So, how many can you answer correctly without cheating? Scroll down for the answers. 

 Hamlet

Bonsai tree

Greenland

Ronald Reagan

Soprano

Italy

Quito

Poland

  Egypt

Lenin

Chinese

The Allied Powers

Australia

Egypt

Diamond

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *