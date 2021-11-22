Trinh Tran, Hawkeye EP, Discusses a Possible Kingpin Storyline

Trinh Tran, the Hawkeye EP, talks about a possible Kingpin plot.

Fans will be able to watch the first two episodes of Hawkeye, a series about two characters who share the titular codename, in just a few hours.

On the one hand, there’s Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), a founding member of the Avengers who has been a part of the MCU since Thor.

On the other hand, there’s Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a newcomer to the MCU who will make her debut in the first few minutes of the show.

Aside from those two, there are set to be more introductions, such as Maya LopezEcho (Alaqua Cox) making her live-action debut.

Echo has a close relationship with Kingpin in Marvel Comics lore, as Marvel fans are aware.

Indeed, the latter is the adoptive father of the former.

Could this mean that Kingpin, a character who has already appeared in three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil series, will make an appearance in the Disney(plus) show? Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran says she can’t say.

“Well, Maya Lopez is cool,” Tran says to Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com. “Like I said, she’s such a badass in the comics, and we wanted to make sure that was portrayed as well.”

“I can’t say too much about how she’s woven into the story.”

Brandon, I don’t want to give anything away.”

Tran stopped short of confirming that the Young Avengers would make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the same conversation.

“Obviously, I can’t say much, but there have been heroes who have left the MCU, and there have been new people who have come in.”

“I think our focus has always been on getting Kate Bishop right here in this storyline, making sure that what people love about her on paper will be translated onto the screen,” Tran adds.

“From there, we’ll see what the future holds.”

But I believe the priority was to make sure we landed her in this series correctly first.”

Hawkeye premieres on Disney(plus) on November 24th with a two-episode premiere.

