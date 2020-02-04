Trinny Woodall reveals she still owns ‘sentimental’ outfits given to her by Johnny Elichaoff

Makeover star Trinny Woodall has admitted that she still owns outfits given to her in the 1990s by her late ex-husband Johnny Elichaoff.

The London-born fashion guru, 55, said her most sentimental item of clothing is a Marc Jacobs coat the businessman bought her when they were together.

In her latest Instagram video, Trinny also reveals she has kept an outfit she purchased for her wedding to Johnny – who tragically fell to his death from a shopping centre in November 2014 following a series of bad oil investments.

The pair had a daughter Lyla, now 16, in 2003 after nine rounds of IVF and two miscarriages, but divorced in 2009.

Trinny’s admission came as she took her followers on a trip down memory lane to reveal her most sacred wardrobe pieces with sentimental value.

Rifling through her rails, the stylist, who also has a makeup range, picked out an olive green and red-trimmed military-style coat by designer Marc Jacobs.

She said: ‘One of the oldest things in my wardrobe has to be this Marc Jacobs coat and this was a present from Lyla’s dad.

‘He bought me this for Christmas and I’ve never had such an expensive coat… it was from A La Mode off Sloane Square in 1993.

‘Lyla discovered it now and loves it. I look at it now and even though it’s got a tired look about it, I think it’s genius to do red and khaki. I love it.’

Trinny also said she couldn’t bear to part with a red Dries van Noten velvet jacket and printed skirt she had bought for their wedding.

She says she kept the outfit due to ‘sentimental value’ and describes looking at the wedding ensemble as a ‘memory moment’.

‘When I bought it it was a fortune for me and what I love is that it’s this beautiful velvet.

‘It was a very special occasion that I had it for and it sparked a memory – there was a painting of my father and he was in a smoking jacket which was black with this colour,’ she said.

‘Because it was my going away outfit for my wedding I wanted a little bit of that and my dad so it just kind of came together.

‘I had it with this skirt. That was the going away outfit. There’s definitely a sentimental value about keeping it, but could I wear it again? I don’t know, I might.’

‘Probably it’s just there for the memory. That’s a memory moment.’

Trinny and former rock drummer Johnny were married in 1999 at her family church, St Columba’s in London’s Knightsbridge.

She and Elichaoff divorced in 2009 but remained on good terms for the sake of their daughter and regularly dined together before his death.

Johnny, who toured the world in bands supporting Siouxsie Sioux and U2 and later became a manager for the bands Fairground Attraction and Tears For Fears, battled painkiller addiction for 20 years after a motorbike accident in his thirties.

He fell to his death from the Whiteley’s shopping centre in Bayswater, west London, in November 2014.

The drummer turned businessman had been talked down from the same spot 11 days previously and was sectioned briefly, an inquest heard in 2015.

Fashionista Trinny is most famous for her double act with Susannah Constantine in TV show What Not To Wear fame in the mid-2000s.

Trinny has been in a relationship with Charles Saatchi for the last five years following his split from Nigella Lawson.

She launched her own makeup brand Trinny London in 2017 and is a style expert on ITV’s This Morning.